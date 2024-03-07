Health insurance advisers still anxious about Consumer Duty requirements

A survey of 253 health insurance advisers found that 30% were worried about keeping up with customer demand and 31% were concerned about finding the time for training and education. One third (32%) were also concerned over whether insurance providers would pay out claims for their clients. Looking ahead, 75% of health insurance advisers expect customer interest in private healthcare plans to increase further in 2024, with 52% expecting increasing interest in cash plans over the next year. Overall, 37% of advisers anticipate demand for both health insurance and cash plans to rise. ...