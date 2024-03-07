Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality

According to a survey conducted among 2,000 UK adults in January 2024, Vitality identified a ‘critical illness gap'. The gap in a customer's understanding of what their policy covers could leave them financially at risk and unprotected against the conditions they expect they would receive a pay out for. Crohn's was a key condition sitting within this critical illness (CI) gap. Overall, 16% of CIC policyholders believed their policy would pay out in the event of a diagnosis of Crohn's However, Vitality said that not all CIC policies cover the condition and those that do require instances ...