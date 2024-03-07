Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality

Just over half (51%) of customers with critical illness cover (CIC) were not fully aware of the conditions that they are covered for under their policy, should they need to claim, Vitality has found.
According to a survey conducted among 2,000 UK adults in January 2024, Vitality identified a ‘critical illness gap'. The gap in a customer's understanding of what their policy covers could leave them financially at risk and unprotected against the conditions they expect they would receive a pay out for. Crohn's was a key condition sitting within this critical illness (CI) gap. Overall, 16% of CIC policyholders believed their policy would pay out in the event of a diagnosis of Crohn's However, Vitality said that not all CIC policies cover the condition and those that do require instances ...
