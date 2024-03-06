Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has announced £3.4bn investment in the National Health Service (NHS), aiming to modernise the productivity of the service.
The figure has been influenced by eider public services productivity, which is estimated to be 5.9% below pre-pandemic levels, according to Hunt. The aim of the modernisation is to cut the reported 13 million hours lost to administration. £1bn of the investment will be spent on transforming the use of data, reducing time on admin tasks, while a further £2bn will be invested to update "fragmented and outdated" IT systems. This doubling in investment for the NHS technological and digital transformation also includes an upgrade to vital MRI scanners, a roll out universal electronic patie...
