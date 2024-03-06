Spring Budget 24: £3.4bn investment in NHS

The figure has been influenced by eider public services productivity, which is estimated to be 5.9% below pre-pandemic levels, according to Hunt. The aim of the modernisation is to cut the reported 13 million hours lost to administration. £1bn of the investment will be spent on transforming the use of data, reducing time on admin tasks, while a further £2bn will be invested to update "fragmented and outdated" IT systems. This doubling in investment for the NHS technological and digital transformation also includes an upgrade to vital MRI scanners, a roll out universal electronic patie...