Zurich rolls out changes for large case protection customers

24-hour turnaround on applications referred to underwriters

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Zurich has rolled out a series of changes to its offering for large case protection customers, including an “improved” medical chase process focusing on using electronic IGPR’s and email where possible.

The changes also include full case management for ultra-high-net-worth cases, with a dedicated underwriter providing updates after each piece of evidence is reviewed. As part of the changes, a named contact for all ultra-high net worth cases will be provided. Following adviser feedback, a 24-hour turnaround has also been introduced on applications referred to Zurich's underwriters, as well as "quick" turnaround of all medical post received. This will usually be within 24 hours, subject to any complex referrals to the provider's reassurers or chief medical officers. Other features a...

