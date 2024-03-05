Insured private healthcare admissions remain at near record levels

Private healthcare admissions increased 7% to 664,000 in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year, according to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN).
Admissions paid for through private medical insurance (PMI) remained at near record levels, marking the joint-second highest ever recorded. PHIN said this could reflect a growing awareness of and appetite for PMI amid continuing long wait times for the NHS. Admissions paid for with PMI, predominantly employer-funded schemes, have been a "major" driver of the growth in private treatments, according to independent consultancy, Broadstone. These made up over two-thirds (69%) of total admissions in Q1-Q3 2023, increasing 11% year-on-year, while self-pay registered a small decline. Meanwhi...
