Insured private healthcare admissions remain at near record levels

Admissions paid for through private medical insurance (PMI) remained at near record levels, marking the joint-second highest ever recorded. PHIN said this could reflect a growing awareness of and appetite for PMI amid continuing long wait times for the NHS. Admissions paid for with PMI, predominantly employer-funded schemes, have been a "major" driver of the growth in private treatments, according to independent consultancy, Broadstone. These made up over two-thirds (69%) of total admissions in Q1-Q3 2023, increasing 11% year-on-year, while self-pay registered a small decline. Meanwhi...