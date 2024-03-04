Spring Budget 24: What does the protection industry want?

IPT and Occupation Health

Cameron Roberts
clock • 4 min read

As the UK Government will be unveiling its Spring Budget on 6 March 2024, COVER asked industry experts what it will mean for the protection industry.

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and the recently announced Occupational Health Taskforce were high on the agenda for our protection experts. A focus on affordability, accessibility and quality were critical for advisers and providers alike as we look towards the budget. Election budget The overarching feeling from our experts was that financial services is not likely to be a focus for the upcoming budget. For many, this budget is the last chance for the Conservative Party to garner good will for an upcoming election, widely expected before the Autumn Statement later this year. Katharine...

