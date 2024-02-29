Amii adds Unum as corporate member

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced the addition of Unum UK to its corporate membership.
According to the association, Unum has experienced "significant" growth in the corporate dental insurance market, having acquired the renewal rights to Cigna's dental business last year. Unum has joined amii to enhance its networking capabilities and contribute to the advancement of best practices in the sector, amii noted. Clare Lusted, head of product proposition, Unum, said: "The corporate dental insurance market has witnessed notable growth in recent times, with employers recognising the importance of holistic employee wellbeing built around modern day employees' needs. Unum UK's ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.