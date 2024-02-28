Michelle West-Wiggins takes on new role at Cirencester Friendly

Cirencester Friendly has created a new position of director of customer experience. Michelle West-Wiggins, the previous head of customer experience and claims will fill the position.
The new director has been at the friendly for nearly eight years and will lead a team of claims consultants and a claims manager to be the point of contact for customers. West-Wiggins said: "I am really excited to be taking on this new role. Our team is truly passionate about delivering the best possible customer experience and it's fantastic to now be able to represent them and our work on the Executive Team. "I am determined to build on the hard work we've already done and ensure that Cirencester is synonymous with exceptional service." A focus on customer service and meeting con...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.