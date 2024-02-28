Tax is a hidden barrier to greater access to private healthcare: ABI 2024

Tax is one of the most hidden issues and barriers to greater access to healthcare in the UK through the private sector, Nicholas Potter, acting chief executive and chief financial officer, Simplyhealth, told delegates at the Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) annual conference yesterday (27 February).
During the Health and Protection - Health, Tax and Politics panel, Potter said that private health care and private medical insurance have historically been the purview of C-suite and senior leaderships as it's "jolly expensive". "This year alone, we've seen 20%-25% increases in premiums and that's sucking the ability of businesses to spread more money across the wider workforce in terms of their health and that's something we've got to address," Potter noted. For example, businesses must pay 12% insurance premium tax as well as national insurance, so there is an "inequality hidden wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.