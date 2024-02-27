ABI launches guide to help firms with AI

Practical approach for the insurance industry

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has produced a guide to responsible artificial innovation, in response to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and the developing regulatory framework.

Developed by the ABI's AI Working Group, comprising experts from actuarial, data science, data protection, legal, regulatory strategy and compliance across the ABI membership, the guide aims to help firms start on their AI journey. It was designed to help firms maximise the opportunities and benefits that AI can have to insurance and long-term savings consumers, including improved affordability, accessibility, and availability. The guide also aims to mitigate the potential risks of AI, including unfair discrimination, bias and exclusion of consumers. Additionally, the guide sets ou...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

