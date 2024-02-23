Simplyhealth hires Paul Schreier as chief executive

Paul Schreier will join Simplyhealth as its new chief executive officer in mid-May, succeeding acting CEO Nicholas Potter who will continue in his previous role of chief financial officer.
Currently, Schreier is the interim CEO at the Wellcome Trust, a global charitable foundation which supports science to solve urgent health challenges. Schreier led the Wellcome Trust's efforts on Covid-19 treatments, which resulted in him becoming the global therapeutics co-lead of the World Health Organisation's accelerating Covid tools partnership. He is also a member of the investment committee that oversees Wellcome's substantial investments' activities. Previously, Schreier was appointed to the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, where was deputy secretary...
