CIExpert adds Scottish Widows to Life and CI Insight Zones

Available from 15 February 2024

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Scottish Widows has joined CIExpert’s Life and Critical Illness (CI) Insight Zones, with the insurer’s plans set to be available to all CIExpert subscribers from 15 February 2024.

According to the comparison service's recent Critical Thinking report, nearly two thirds (63%) of advisers placed high importance on the availability of annual statements for their clients. As such, the availability of annual statements has now been added as a feature on the Insights Zones, with Scottish Widows as one of the insurers who has adopted this. Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director, CIExpert, told COVER: "Our research told us that advisers place high importance on the availability of annual statements for their clients. They should provide a simple summary of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Critical Illness

Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality
Critical Illness

Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality

Lack of awareness around Crohn’s diagnosis payout

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
As seen on TV
Critical Illness

As seen on TV

More focus needed on consumer CI awareness

Alan Lakey
clock 23 February 2024 • 3 min read
Protection sales down 102,000 in 2023: Gen Re
Critical Illness

Protection sales down 102,000 in 2023: Gen Re

Increase in premiums of 2%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read