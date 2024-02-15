CIExpert adds Scottish Widows to Life and CI Insight Zones

Scottish Widows has joined CIExpert’s Life and Critical Illness (CI) Insight Zones, with the insurer’s plans set to be available to all CIExpert subscribers from 15 February 2024.
According to the comparison service's recent Critical Thinking report, nearly two thirds (63%) of advisers placed high importance on the availability of annual statements for their clients. As such, the availability of annual statements has now been added as a feature on the Insights Zones, with Scottish Widows as one of the insurers who has adopted this. Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director, CIExpert, told COVER: "Our research told us that advisers place high importance on the availability of annual statements for their clients. They should provide a simple summary of ...
