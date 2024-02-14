FCA: More than 10,000 'misleading' financial ads withdrawn in 2023

17% surge in interventions recorded to protect consumers

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is today (14 February) disclosing proactive measures to safeguard consumers from misleading financial promotions and scams after recording an increase in interventions for 2023.

More than 10,000 financial adverts and other promotions were withdrawn or changed in 2023 following intervention from the regulator, an increase of 17% year-on-year. The FCA also published 2,285 alerts to help prevent consumers from losing their money to scams last year, up from 1,800 in 2022. The regulator has previously highlighted its concern at the rise of influencers, also known as ‘finfluencers', leveraging social media platforms to promote financial products. Last year, the watchdog warned that nearly three-in-four people aged 18 to 29 trust advice provided on social media b...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Defaqto expands Engage to include all tech required for advice

More on Regulation

FCA unveils measures for more transparent enforcement cases
Regulation

FCA unveils measures for more transparent enforcement cases

Consultation process initiated

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 27 February 2024 • 2 min read
Vulnerable client processes: What the FCA wants from advisers
Regulation

Vulnerable client processes: What the FCA wants from advisers

Proactive approach in identification and support

Alexander McGregor and Kris Armstrong
clock 26 February 2024 • 4 min read
Fair price and value are most challenging outcomes of Consumer Duty: FCA
Regulation

Fair price and value are most challenging outcomes of Consumer Duty: FCA

Many firms have already made “great progress”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 February 2024 • 3 min read