Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

The Insurtech firm surveyed 2,000 UK and US consumers and found that 26% of respondents wanted to be able to make a claim easily and 21% wanted products that are personalised to them. Instanda said there is a huge opportunity for insurers to better serve customers.

According to the research, consumers were indifferent to the insurance industry as they have neither a positive nor negative perception of the sector and are "yearning" for a more personalised experience.

As part of the research, Instanda interviewed 40 experts including recognised global software vendors, insurance consultants, insurers and members of the insurtech and MGA community.

The Insurtech found that experts unanimously agreed that insurers need to move away from designing new products and customer experiences through the insurer lens. Instead, they must refocus efforts on understanding customer wants, expectations and needs.

Additionally, the consensus of the report was that the industry must invest in the right technology and improve telling its own story.

Many experts highlighted that integrating tailored, digital insurance solutions into an embedded partner's value proposition is one of the biggest transformative opportunities for the industry and its customers.

Tim Hardcastle, chief executive and co-founder, INSTANDA, said there is far too much friction between the customer and insurer across the value chain.

"Insurers know this and want to do better, but a shift towards a more personalised customer experience requires flexible technology and processes, which is easier said than done. Many insurers struggle to keep pace, as the technology that brought them to this point is now unable to serve them for tomorrow," Hardcastle commented.

One of the biggest calls-for-action from the report is for insurers to bring their data estates into order. Experts in the report stated that despite the industry having large amounts of data, this isn't necessarily translating into better customer outcomes or being realised at a risk management level.

"Right now, the key challenge facing the industry is to ensure it can keep pace with changing customer needs and expectations. This means adopting a new mindset - investing in new technologies and ways of working and being more open minded about partnerships," Hardcastle stated.