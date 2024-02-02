Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Customers desire a more personalised experience

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Nearly one quarter (23%) of customers want to make policy changes on their own, according to new research by Instanda.

The Insurtech firm surveyed 2,000 UK and US consumers and found that 26% of respondents wanted to be able to make a claim easily and 21% wanted products that are personalised to them. Instanda said there is a huge opportunity for insurers to better serve customers.

According to the research, consumers were indifferent to the insurance industry as they have neither a positive nor negative perception of the sector and are "yearning" for a more personalised experience.

As part of the research, Instanda interviewed 40 experts including recognised global software vendors, insurance consultants, insurers and members of the insurtech and MGA community.

The Insurtech found that experts unanimously agreed that insurers need to move away from designing new products and customer experiences through the insurer lens. Instead, they must refocus efforts on understanding customer wants, expectations and needs.

Additionally, the consensus of the report was that the industry must invest in the right technology and improve telling its own story.

Many experts highlighted that integrating tailored, digital insurance solutions into an embedded partner's value proposition is one of the biggest transformative opportunities for the industry and its customers.

Tim Hardcastle, chief executive and co-founder, INSTANDA, said there is far too much friction between the customer and insurer across the value chain.

"Insurers know this and want to do better, but a shift towards a more personalised customer experience requires flexible technology and processes, which is easier said than done. Many insurers struggle to keep pace, as the technology that brought them to this point is now unable to serve them for tomorrow," Hardcastle commented.

One of the biggest calls-for-action from the report is for insurers to bring their data estates into order. Experts in the report stated that despite the industry having large amounts of data, this isn't necessarily translating into better customer outcomes or being realised at a risk management level. 

"Right now, the key challenge facing the industry is to ensure it can keep pace with changing customer needs and expectations. This means adopting a new mindset - investing in new technologies and ways of working and being more open minded about partnerships," Hardcastle stated.

Topics

Related Content

Employee Benefits

Presenteeism at work has trebled since 2010

Income Protection

Recession impacting on EAPs says Canada life

Group Protection

Employees should get down the gym - Canada Life

Income Protection

Employees unaware of sick pay and benefits - Canada Life

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

Scottish Widows reports 62% rise in customers using value added services

More on Individual Protection

Scottish Widows reports 62% rise in customers using value added services
Individual Protection

Scottish Widows reports 62% rise in customers using value added services

Quarter of RedArc referrals followed a cancer diagnosis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 February 2024 • 2 min read
One quarter of workers cancel insurance policies amid financial pressure
Individual Protection

One quarter of workers cancel insurance policies amid financial pressure

Cancellations nearly doubled

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 January 2024 • 2 min read
Only two in 10 homeowners have income protection policies
Individual Protection

Only two in 10 homeowners have income protection policies

Statistics more "concerning" for renters

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 January 2024 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read