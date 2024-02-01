Healix launches healthcare for SMEs

Affordability at the forefront

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Corporate healthcare trust and risk management services provider, Healix, has launched Healix ConneX.

The new product is a digital healthcare solution aimed at UK SMEs. It has been designed to allow UK SMEs to provide employees with affordable access to private healthcare pathways and essential treatment. The product includes three levels of care: The Lite package includes a virtual 24/7 GP service and mental health assessments. Healix Triage adds benefits including musculoskeletal assessments and a wellbeing platform. ConneX Care offers workers face-to-face physio and mental health consultations. Once a diagnosis has been achieved, workers covered will be able to access fur...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

70% of consumers have seen no advertising for CIC

Bupa launches period plan for employees

More on Products

Bupa launches period plan for employees
Products

Bupa launches period plan for employees

Plan for UK-based employees

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 February 2024 • 1 min read
L&G to offer employees personalised care for cancer
Products

L&G to offer employees personalised care for cancer

Partnership with Perci Health

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 January 2024 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: How could Macmillan support your clients when they need it most?
Products

Industry Voice: How could Macmillan support your clients when they need it most?

Scottish Widows partners with Macmillan Cancer Support to provide crucial support to customers living with, and affected by, cancer. Marissa Lam from Scottish Widows explains how this partnership can help your clients.

Marissa Lam, Scottish Widows
clock 07 June 2023 • 4 min read