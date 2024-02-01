Healix launches healthcare for SMEs

Corporate healthcare trust and risk management services provider, Healix, has launched Healix ConneX.
The new product is a digital healthcare solution aimed at UK SMEs. It has been designed to allow UK SMEs to provide employees with affordable access to private healthcare pathways and essential treatment. The product includes three levels of care: The Lite package includes a virtual 24/7 GP service and mental health assessments. Healix Triage adds benefits including musculoskeletal assessments and a wellbeing platform. ConneX Care offers workers face-to-face physio and mental health consultations. Once a diagnosis has been achieved, workers covered will be able to access fur...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.