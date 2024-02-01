HSBC Life introduces underwriting changes for mental health

HSBC Life UK has introduced new digital rules for mental illness disclosures made during applications for life and critical illness cover.
As part of the changes, which launch today (1 February), HSBC Life has increased the opportunities for cover with standard terms at application stage with no back-office underwriting and no need for a GP report. HSBC Life said it recognises that customers who have had historic thoughts of suicide or self-harm should have the opportunity to receive standard terms at application stage. Applicants with mental illness are reportedly more likely to receive cover and standard terms following the underwriting changes. Initial tests of this approach have seen a 10% increase of applicants d...
