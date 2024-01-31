Only one third of employers offer support for cancer

Most employees want to remain in work

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Only one third (30%) of employers offered support to help employees with serious illnesses to stay in or return to work, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The industry body found that this is despite serious ill-health, such as cancer, being a concern for 12% of employees of all ages, which increased to 19% of over 55s, according to its survey of 500 HR decision-makers and 1,210 workers in the UK. In most cases, employees want to remain in work when being diagnosed with cancer - if they are physically and mentally able to - due to the emotional wellbeing that being in the workplace provides, as well as for financial reasons, GRiD detailed. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "When someone is diagnosed with cancer it can feel ...

