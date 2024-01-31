Only one third of employers offer support for cancer

The industry body found that this is despite serious ill-health, such as cancer, being a concern for 12% of employees of all ages, which increased to 19% of over 55s, according to its survey of 500 HR decision-makers and 1,210 workers in the UK. In most cases, employees want to remain in work when being diagnosed with cancer - if they are physically and mentally able to - due to the emotional wellbeing that being in the workplace provides, as well as for financial reasons, GRiD detailed. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "When someone is diagnosed with cancer it can feel ...