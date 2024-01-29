AIG Life updates critical illness cover definitions

As part of the changes, AIG has revised its definitions for cancer, heart attack and dementia for CIC. As well as including less advanced cancer of the prostate that is treated by prostatectomy, the scope of CI claims has been widened by the inclusion of Merkel Cell carcinoma, cutaneous angiosarcoma plus some sarcomas and lymphomas. For heart attacks, clarification that myocardial injury without myocardial infarction (heart attack) has been excluded, while typical clinical symptoms is now additionally required. Additionally, for dementia, clarification that mild cognitive impairmen...