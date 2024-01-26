Craven Street Wealth acquires Punter Southall's financial planning division

Punter Southall's financial planning division includes protection advice for life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection. Clients will be able to access more diverse and specialist support and services, such as a wider investment proposition, alongside combining technology to keep costs low, Craven Street detailed. The deal, which will be completed at the end of February, will add Oxford, Bedford and Poole to Craven Street's existing offices in London, Canterbury and Horsham, with 90 employees. The Punter Southall financial planning management team will also be part o...