Healix rolls out mental health screening tool

Screening against all major psychiatric disorders

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Global healthcare and risk management provider, Healix, has launched a workplace mental health screening tool for all major psychiatric disorders.

The tool, Healix Reflect, is accessible through a self-service portal. Support can range from self-help resources for those at lower-risk, to professional mental health services for higher-risk individuals. Healix Reflect can be used in several ways, Healix detailed. This includes insurers using the tool as part of a risk assessment service, for employee assistance programmes to identify and address any mental health concerns, such as workplace stress and for healthcare providers to use as part of routine mental health assessments. The tool has also been designed for businesses to scr...

