Zurich launches eldercare service

Zurich UK has launched a digital eldercare service for all corporate customers and their employees to support those with elderly relatives to navigate adult social care.
The free online service, provided by Podplan, will offer group life and group income protection (IP) policyholders with access to relevant information, care forms, benefits advice, guidance on care costs, planning tasking and accident prevention tools, via the Podplan platform. According to Zurich's employee assistance programme, there was a 117% increase in calls for eldercare enquiries in the last year. Eldercare was also identified as a contributing factor amongst IP claimants struggling with their mental health, Zurich detailed. According to Carers UK, there are than five million ...
