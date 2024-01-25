Zurich launches eldercare service

The free online service, provided by Podplan, will offer group life and group income protection (IP) policyholders with access to relevant information, care forms, benefits advice, guidance on care costs, planning tasking and accident prevention tools, via the Podplan platform. According to Zurich's employee assistance programme, there was a 117% increase in calls for eldercare enquiries in the last year. Eldercare was also identified as a contributing factor amongst IP claimants struggling with their mental health, Zurich detailed. According to Carers UK, there are than five million ...