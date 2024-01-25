Under 30s have higher levels of burnout, depression and fatigue

Ill-health has costed the economy £138 billion per year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Adults under 30 years old have higher levels of burnout (17%), depression (15%) and fatigue (56%) compared to other age groups, according to research by Vitality.

As part of the provider's 2023 Britain's Healthiest Workplace research, Vitality surveyed 59 organisations and received 4,787 employee responses. It found that while younger adults had better physical health and were more physically active than their older colleagues, they had "significantly" higher levels of mental health concerns. Under 30s were 224% more likely than employees aged over 50 to suffer from depression. This increased to 257% if they were dissatisfied with their jobs, regardless of their age. Poor health costs the UK economy an estimated £138 billion per year, due to ab...

Legal & General launches chief medical officer report
Group Protection

Legal & General launches chief medical officer report

"What does it mean to actually fill that protection gap?"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 January 2024 • 4 min read
