Under 30s have higher levels of burnout, depression and fatigue

As part of the provider's 2023 Britain's Healthiest Workplace research, Vitality surveyed 59 organisations and received 4,787 employee responses. It found that while younger adults had better physical health and were more physically active than their older colleagues, they had "significantly" higher levels of mental health concerns. Under 30s were 224% more likely than employees aged over 50 to suffer from depression. This increased to 257% if they were dissatisfied with their jobs, regardless of their age. Poor health costs the UK economy an estimated £138 billion per year, due to ab...