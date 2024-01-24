Cost of living impacting the mental health of two thirds of adults

Two thirds of adults have reported adverse effects on their mental health due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and difficulties in accessing public health services, according to research from The Exeter.
The provider's Health and Financial Fears Report found that 30% of workers cited the cost of living as a key reason for stress, while 8% cited accessing public health services as the main factor impacting their mental health. Meanwhile, one third (30%) of adults noted that both factors had a combined negative impact on their mental wellbeing. Younger workers aged 18-24 were impacted the most by these stress factors (76%), while only 29% of workers aged 65 and over reported similar problems. The Exeter said this suggests that younger workers are more susceptible to today's economic and...
