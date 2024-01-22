Holloway Friendly joins Sesame Bankhall protection panels

Stephanie Charman, director of group partnerships and propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, said that income protection, alongside other protection products, should play a crucial role in every financial plan. A key aim for SBG in 2024 is empowering customers to make better protection decisions, Charman added, by continuing to expand its panel of providers and improving the support and guidance on offer for advisers. "As an industry veteran and specialist in income protection, Holloway Friendly is highly regarded for its clear and flexible offering, which makes them exactly the kind ...