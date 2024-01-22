Holloway Friendly joins Sesame Bankhall protection panels

To widen access to income protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Income protection specialist Holloway Friendly has joined the protection panels of Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club, which are part of Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG).

Stephanie Charman, director of group partnerships and propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, said that income protection, alongside other protection products, should play a crucial role in every financial plan. A key aim for SBG in 2024 is empowering customers to make better protection decisions, Charman added, by continuing to expand its panel of providers and improving the support and guidance on offer for advisers. "As an industry veteran and specialist in income protection, Holloway Friendly is highly regarded for its clear and flexible offering, which makes them exactly the kind ...

