National Friendly rolls out changes for accident only income protection cover

Fracture cover now available as an add-on

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

National Friendly has unveiled a series of changes to its accident only income protection (AOIP) cover, including the introduction of a five-year claim period compared to the two years previously offered.

The new claim period will pay out a maximum of £2,000 per month, while hazardous pursuits' members will receive a maximum benefit of £500 under the five-year claim period. National Friendly has also introduced fracture cover as an add-on, sitting alongside its accidental death and hazardous pursuits cover. The fracture cover has a single, "simple" benefit structure with a maximum benefit of £3,000 in any year which will pay out based on mild, moderate and major categories of fracture, the friendly society said. As part of the changes, AOIP policies now come with a £1,500 a year reh...

Jaskeet Briah
