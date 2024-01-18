Four in five young adults would consider purchasing CIC

Beagle Street finds

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Four in five young adults (79%) may or would consider taking out critical illness cover (CIC) once they understand the product, according to research by Beagle Street.

The research, which was conducted among 2,000 UK adults aged between 18-40, found that over half (53%) of respondents did not understand what CIC is for, while one third (29%) had never heard of the product. Despite around 12.7 million (73%) young adults not having CIC to support their family, Beagle Street found that four in five may or would definitely consider taking out cover once the product had been explained. Cost was the most important factor when considering taking out cover (63%), followed by a wide range of conditions being covered (49%) and access to healthcare advice and ...

