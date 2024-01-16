GRiD appoints L&G's Colin Fitzgerald as chair

Group Risk Development (GRiD) has named Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director of group protection at Legal & General, as chair of the industry body, succeeding Paul White as he nears the end of his three-year tenure.
Fitzgerald has spent more than 40 years working in the employee benefits industry, including leadership roles at Unum and Bupa. In the chair role, Fitzgerald will work on bringing more visibility to the contribution the group risk industry makes to employers, employees and their families. He will highlight the potential for growth as provider propositions have been "significantly" enhanced over recent years as employers are increasingly focused on workplace wellbeing, GRiD said. Fitzgerald will focus on bringing members together to collaborate in educating clients on the key role grou...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.