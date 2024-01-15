Half of employees do not have good physical or mental wellbeing

Half of employees said they did not have good physical wellbeing (50%) or good mental wellbeing (48%), according to research by Unum UK.
The employee benefits provider surveyed 4,035 UK employees aged between 16-69 and found that employees were also struggling financially as two-thirds (66%) said they did not have good financial wellbeing. Almost three in five employees (58%) said they would take less time off work and/or be more productive if their employer enhanced the health and wellbeing services available to them. Unum noted there is a huge opportunity for employers to improve workplace productivity by proactively supporting the wellbeing needs of their workforces. According to the research, almost two working ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.