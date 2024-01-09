Guardian launches new life cover for clients focused on price

Guardian is expanding its product range with the launch of a new “low-cost” life insurance product, Life Essentials, in the coming weeks.
Life Essentials has been designed for clients whose priority is price, while the provider's existing life cover - Life Protection - is aimed at clients whose priority is quality. Both products will be available within Guardian's menu. By offering a choice between both forms of cover, Guardian said it seeks to better meet the needs of a wider range of clients, including those impacted by the higher cost-of-living, while also appealing to people whose primary focus is affordability, including first-time buyers, and those who place less value on a "feature-rich product". Jacqui Gillies, ...
