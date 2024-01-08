Scottish Widows updates critical illness wordings for Protect plan

Scottish Widows has updated its Protect plan with changes to its critical illness cover (CIC) to comply with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) minimum wordings requirement, which is mandated to take effect by 31 January.
The main alteration is the switch to 100% payment for early-stage prostate cancer if treated by prostatectomy (surgical removal of the prostate), which the group said provides an improvement on the previous claim wording for older male lives and results in a fall in the value of the early-stage prostate cancer condition. The ABI exclusion, in respect of stage 1 thyroid cancer, has not been adopted, and all other changes have no or little impact on the payment of claims and in most cases are clarifications, the group said. As part of the changes, Scottish Widows Protect has extended i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.