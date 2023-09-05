Third of cancer patients lose over £10k in earnings: Guardian

The research, sponsored by Guardian and conducted by cancer charity, Young Lives vs Cancer, comprised a survey and follow-up interviews of 259 participants. This included parents or caregivers of children and young people under 27, as well as adults aged 18-26 who have undergone cancer treatment and care within the past two years.

Overall, 70% of respondents experienced a loss in income and earnings due to having to take time off or away from work or needing to change employment arrangements because of treatment, with the average loss of earnings hitting over £6,000 a year.

Some respondents experienced these losses while still maintaining their employment through sick (40%) and compassionate leave (35%), additional holidays (29%), changing to flexible working arrangement (35%), reducing working hours (31%), and taking unpaid leave (30%).

The income losses for nearly one third (32%) of households with someone employed prior to the diagnosis were because one of the adults stopped work entirely following a diagnosis.

Expenses

The average additional costs for young cancer patients and their families hit nearly £700 a month, with travel as the biggest single additional expense at a monthly average of £250 due to attending appointments and treatment, labelled a "cancer premium" in the research.

The second biggest additional monthly expense was food at £144, followed by energy bills at £68, clothing at £56, toys and treats at £48, and childcare for other siblings at £30, all of which were incurred as a direct result of attending or recovering from cancer treatment.

Parking was found to add a monthly £24, additional telephone bills £15, and accommodation £14 a month.

Rachael Welsh, head of marketing at Guardian, stated that no family should have to go through financial hardship while dealing with their child's cancer.

"It's sad and shocking to think that, on top of the emotional turmoil of having a child with cancer, the families of these young people must find almost £700 a month on top of their normal outgoings to simply cover the cost of their child having the illness," Welsh said.

Additional benefits

The losses in income came despite the social security system, Gurdian detailed, while many young patients and their families also received additional benefits (58%) following a diagnosis.

These benefits included a Disability Living Allowance (DLA) (66%), Carer's Allowance (28%), Personal Independence Payments (PIP) (19%), Universal Credit (UC) (23%), or Child Disability Payments (7%) for those living in Scotland.

One young person quoted in the report stated: "I haven't been able to work during my treatment, so the total household income dropped by nearly £29,000 a year. We've had to be really tight with money."

The additional costs faced following a cancer diagnosis meant many patients and their families fell behind on energy bills and struggled to afford food and to keep a roof over their heads, according to the research.

Meanwhile, the financial struggles for some respondents meant they were worried about being able to afford the costs of attending treatment and appointments.

As such, Young Lives vs Cancer recommended the creation of a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund to help children and young people, and their families, to afford the cost of travelling for essential treatment.

The charity also recommended that financial services and energy companies ensure they have vulnerable customers' policies that include parents and caregivers of young cancer patients, while employers should implement measures to support workplace participation alongside illness or caring responsibilities.

Additionally, relevant financial support, including through the social security system, should be made accessible to young cancer patients and their families from the point of diagnosis, Young Lives vs Cancer stated, as this help with the immediate costs when receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, chief executive at Young Lives vs Cancer, noted the impact of a young person having cancer is "devastating on so many levels" and that this research shows how financially difficult it can be for families.

"The financial support that young people and their families are entitled to rarely covers the additional financial burden, and that's before you consider any lost income as a result of young people and parents needing to reduce hours or take time off," Kirby-Rider said.

Welsh added: "At Guardian we believe every family should be able to put in place something to protect against the negative financial impact of their child being seriously ill, and that's why we offer optional children's critical illness protection."