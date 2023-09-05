Three quarters of policyholders unaware of mental health support as added benefit

The survey of 4,000 adults, forming part of the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, found that more than four in 10 working adults felt increased anxiety and stress in the last 12 months.

Of those policyholders who sought mental health support in the last year, over half (59%) accessed support through the benefits included in their protection cover, and last year usage of the insurer's LV= Doctor Services benefit increased by 71% year-on-year.

According to LV=, over two thirds of adults aged 25-44 were comfortable accessing mental health support remotely and 9% took time off work for mental health reasons.

Mike Farrell, protection sales director at LV=, stated the data shows that only a small fraction of policyholders are aware of the value that protection cover can offer to support themselves and their families.

"Advisers need to demonstrate that their client's money can work harder as part of an income protection or life and critical illness policy. Protection cover has immense value and enables households to improve their financial resilience," he commented.