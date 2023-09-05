Justin Harper, Ed Axon join LifeSearch senior leadership team

As chief marketing officer and chief growth officer

John Brazier
Justin Harper, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch
Justin Harper, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch

LifeSearch has announced the appointment of Justin Harper as chief marketing officer and Ed Axon as chief growth officer at the protection broker.

"deliver innovative protection to untapped and underserved customer markets."

Harper joins from MetLife, where held the role of head of propositions since January and led the new ‘protection made simple' initiatives at the insurer.

With more than 30 years of experience in the protection industry across a variety of roles, Harper spent 16 years at LV= and took on responsibility for protection propositions at the provider following the departure of Debbie Kennedy to LifeSearch in 2020.

"I believe we possess a unique opportunity to forge new financial frontiers, through the fusion of innovation and traditions of our technology and talent," he commented.

"We already support over 1.6 million families; I look forward to showcasing the value of protection to millions more."

Axon joins LifeSearch in the role of chief growth officer focusing on "attracting new, forward-thinking distribution partners."

Having previously worked with LifeSearch in a consultancy role as strategic partnerships director since January this year, Axon has spent the last ten years developing "commercially astute, technology-led" partnerships and also possesses 20 years' experience within the media and marketing sector.

"I am pleased to take on such a critical role that will help to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth and help shape the evolution of LifeSearch as we continue to break barriers for protection," Axon said.

"Our development of "PoweredBy LifeSearch" provides a perfect adaptable solution for our growing network of trusted partners; and I'm excited to lead its strategic rollout across the industry and new sectors."

Harper and Axon will both report to chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, and sit on the LifeSearch Executive Committee.

Kennedy commented: "It's an exhilarating time for LifeSearch, as we invest in transformative technology and our talent to deliver contemporary protection solutions to more customers and partners.

"As senior hires to our business, both Justin and Ed are seasoned professionals in their respective fields, with energy and vision to help us rewrite the playbook for success in the protection sector."

John Brazier
John Brazier

