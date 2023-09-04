Healix Health partners with Champion Health

Personalised healthcare for employees

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Healthcare provider Healix Health has announced a partnership with employee health and wellbeing platform, Champion Health.

Clients of Healix Health can now access Champion Health's wellbeing platform, which offers support for neurodiversity, financial wellbeing, musculoskeletal pain, mental health, sleep, mindfulness, workouts and parenting, among others.

The platform comprises an algorithm that assesses an individual's health needs and personalises their experience with wellbeing content and signposting to wellbeing services offered by Healix Health.

If employees answer questions in a "concerning way and facing crisis", emergency signposting will be provided, Healix Health noted.

The platform also integrates with an organisations' existing wellbeing solutions and NHS services so employees can access healthcare services on one platform, and provides employers with anonymous, aggregated data on employees' wellbeing.

This is then used to alert the respective company to issues such as increases in stress or musculoskeletal issues which is broken down by departments, demographics and locations.

According to recent research by Champion Health, 76% of professionals are experiencing ‘moderate' to ‘high' levels of stress, marking an increase of 13% from last year.

Ian Talbot, Healix Health chief executive, noted that supporting employees with their physical and mental wellbeing before it hits crisis point is crucial.

This is particularly important for employers who cannot afford to lose employees to absences, and employees who face "record" NHS waiting lists and are unable to easily access appropriate care, he said.

"Unlike reactive corporate healthcare benefits which provide solutions for when people are already unwell, the platform provided through Champion Health will ensure employees have access to the appropriate care before it escalates," Talbot commented.

Nick McClelland, chief growth officer at Champion Health, added that people have a wide range of different health and wellbeing needs, and it's not a one size fits all approach.

"Champion Health empowers people to better understand how to address their individual healthcare needs through an interactive, data-driven platform. We believe that this approach provides a long-term and strategic solution to employers looking to both support their people and drive business performance."

Jaskeet Briah
