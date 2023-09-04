L&G updates group critical illness cover definitions

The changes have been made to provide greater clarity to customers and their insured employees, L&G detailed, and to keep up to date with changes to diagnostic techniques and treatment.

The revised wordings for L&G's cancer definition for group CIC allow greater scope in the type of cancer claims that can be claimed.

The changes relate to early-stage prostate cancers, allowing tumours classified as below Gleason score 7 to be included in the definition if they have undergone treatment by prostatectomy.

For L&G Group Protection's CIC definition for a heart attack, the evidence required for a definite diagnosis has been extended to include ‘typical clinical symptoms', such as characteristic chest pain.

L&G noted this reflects the latest medical diagnostic techniques used to diagnose heart attacks and helps provide "clear expectations" of the scope and limitations of what the insurer covers.

Meanwhile, updates have been made to its definition to dementia for greater clarity to customers around a diagnosis and what is covered.

The new definition for dementia now combines Alzheimer's with all other forms of dementia, whereas previously Alzheimer's and pre-senile dementia were listed as separate definitions.

James Walker, head of product and proposition at Legal & General Group Protection, commented that the changes aim to help ensure simplicity, reducing any confusion amongst intermediaries, business customers and insured employees alike.

"The cancer wording changes may also result in providing greater certainty, when it comes to claims, helping give reassurance at a vulnerable time whilst boosting confidence in the value of CIC," Walker said.

"That said, we're already seeing this product becoming more important to customers. After seeing group CIC claims almost double in 2021 to £13.2 million (from £7.2m in 2020), our latest results announced earlier this year revealed another increase in 2022 to £18m."