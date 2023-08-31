Matt Edwards steps down as CLARK UK chief executive

Having founded the insurtech 10 years ago alongside Alain Desmier, managing director at Contact State, Edwards is now stepping down to refocus efforts on family and to "have more time for living life."

Edwards is also relocating outside of England this week to "move my family onto the next chapter", he detailed in a LinkedIn post.

Joshua Sargent, former chief operating officer, is succeeding Edwards as chief executive after seven years with CLARK UK. Initially, he joined the business in 2018 as a general manager.

"In the last 10 years the business has gone from bedroom start up, literally being run off a borrowed laptop and writing pad, to a 250 FTE, £50 million business, and what a ride it has been," Edwards noted.

He told COVER that he is proud to leave CLARK UK as "one of the largest and certainly the fastest growing protection distribution business in the UK."

"It has been an incredible journey and I am so proud of what we have achieved and the thousands of families we have helped along the way. Who would have thought it would be a former lead generation company that finally made the change the industry needed," he said.

"Time waits for no man though and I feel the business is at a point where I can step away and focus more on family and other interests. I have no doubt the business is in safe hands and will continue change the UK life insurance industry for the better."

Sargent said in a separate LinkedIn post that upon joining the business seven years ago, he applied himself to progress from a relatively junior position to the leader of a large company, having worked closely with Matt and Mathias Tötzke along the way to learn from their experience as senior executives.

"I was given a rare opportunity to progress quickly and did all I could to achieve the targets set. I now look forward to leading the company that I already know so well whilst representing the UK as part of the CLARK Executive Committee to focus on further growth and success."

CLARK UK, formerly known as Candid, announced a brand refresh in June to create "greater alignment" with its parent company, the CLARK Group, which the insurtech became part of last year.

Desmier told COVER: "Matt and I started E-Finity (the business that became Candid) in a hotel lobby, [and] we didn't pay ourselves for 18 months. I believed entrepreneurship was possible because he believed it was possible and our partnership and his drive, changed my life.

"In the early days, we brushed off the challenges and hardships of start up business because we had a long-term plan to build a better future for our families. That we achieved that together is something I will always be proud of, more than any personal success."