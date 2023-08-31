MetLife launches first standalone children's protection proposition

Launched today (31 August), ChildShield is a standalone product covering children aged up to 23 for accidents and serious illness, including stepchildren and children who no longer live within the same household, designed to "complement" traditional protection products.

The non-underwritten product includes cover for accidents such as broken bones or a 24-hour hospital stay, through to serious conditions including bacterial meningitis, cancer and benign brain tumours (see breakdown below).

Speaking exclusively to COVER ahead of the launch, MetLife UK managing director Dominic Grinstead explains that ChildShield has been developed to support parents with more options to cover their children, whether as part of a wider protection package or on its own.

"There are more and more dual parent workers now, and whilst no-one likes having a child being ill or having an accident, it does happen. That can create financial difficulties for parents not just in terms of income, but having to provide extra support, going to hospital, etc," he says.

"We've had an option which is applied to our Everyday Protect products for a number of years and a couple of years ago we started to get fairly consistent requests from advisers asking if we had considered a standalone children's product."

ChildShield comprises two levels of cover - Standard and Plus, priced from £6 and £11 per month respectively. Cover is the same across both versions, however the Plus tier pays out double the Standard level, while as many claims as necessary can be made on the policy.

Source: MetLife UK

Grinstead explains that the price points have been set to "complement protection sales" and that initial conversations with advisers show that "they're really beginning to understand this and think could be something they could offer all their parent clients as an additional option.

He adds that this was also relevant in deciding on two tiers of cover for ChildShield, which customers will easily be able to understand and engage with based on individual flexibility and affordability factors.

Policyholders will also have access to MetLife's Wellbeing Hub and it's virtual GP service, GP24.

"We've certainly done something new in the market. That's an absolute fact and we're optimistic it's going to be successful," Grinstead states.

The phased launch of ChildShield will see 10 distributors engage with the product, with a whole-of-market roll-out planned by the end of the year.

Grinstead details that the product was developed in collaboration with advisers to target specific gaps within existing protection offerings and put forward "whole protection propositions" to clients.

One of these is LifeSearch, with chief executive Debbie Kennedy stating that the product "truly meets the real need of families."

"What I love about ChildShield is that it goes beyond the aches and breaks that children will suffer and provides mental health and wellbeing support 24/7, all year round," Kennedy commented.

"It's accessible and available in the moment; products like these will bring new customers to protection".