PAM Group acquires Corporate Health Ireland

Third acquisition of 2023

Occupational health and corporate health services provider PAM Group has made its third acquisition this year through the purchase of Corporate Health Ireland (CHI), a provider of consultant-led occupational health services across Ireland.

CHI offers services including medical assessments, health surveillance, absence management and flu vaccinations from clinics in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

The provider serves clients across the public and private sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, technology, manufacturing and financial and professional services.

The acquisition is a strategic move to enable PAM Group to grow its own service offering and to expand its geographical presence in Ireland, PAM chief executive James Murphy noted.

Clients of CHI will have access to PAM's range of services, and CHI will retain its brand identity while continuing to be led by Dr Sheelagh O'Brien in Dublin and Dr Martin Hogan in Cork.

Murphy stated: "There is a strong cultural fit between CHI and PAM, as both companies recognise the value of colleagues and the services that they provide to clients.

"CHI has a great management team, and we will provide them with the necessary level of resources and support to expand in Ireland. This acquisition also allows PAM to access new clients and grow our own service offering."

Hogan commented that being part of PAM Group will enable CHI to expand and increase its services to existing and new clients in Ireland.

"The support and investment in our colleagues from PAM, such as through continued professional development and systems, will strengthen CHI without changing the success factors upon which we have built the business," he said.

"CHI will continue to be managed by our existing leadership team, who know our clients and are key to delivering our services."

In August, PAM acquired the occupational physiotherapy business of Connect Health, following its acquisition of MedProtect in early 2023.

