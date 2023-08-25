Scan.com names Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director

Previously chief commercial officer

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Scan.com names Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director

Diagnostic imaging platform Scan.com has appointed Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director to lead its UK operations after 12 months as chief commercial officer.

Tuckey has 13 years of experience across the healthcare ecosystem, which she used to build Scan.com's UK business.

Her promotion to managing director follows a series of internal promotions and external hires to support Scan.com's next phase of growth in the UK and US markets, with the business now comprising 50 employees.

In April, Scan.com raised $12 (£9.66 milllion) through a Series A round co-led by Aviva Ventures, Simplyhealth Ventures, YZR Capital, Oxford Capital and Triple Point Ventures, with Forefront Venture Partners participating.

The investment was made to develop bespoke products and integrations for UK insurers and improve access to diagnostic imaging and medical screening exams, through Scan.com's consumer facing marketplace and application programming interface (API).

At the time of the investment, Scan.com noted the capital will also support its growth plans in the US as it plans to expand into five additional US states and secure enterprise contracts with payers and digital health platforms.

Meanwhile, Scan.com has also promoted Carl Fawkes to chief financial officer and Clare Mullen to vice president of people from head of people and talent to support its next growth stage.

Charlie Bullock, chief executive and co-founder of Scan.com, commented: "Today marks a turning point for Scan.com. With 50 employees now on our team, we are geared up to continue our successful growth in the USA and UK markets.

"While my co-founder Oliver Knight and I are laser-focused on scaling the US business, we are delighted to appoint Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director to lead our UK operations."

Tuckey said: "Scan.com is a purpose-led healthcare organisation. Our number one goal is to get patients faster access to diagnostics and the company is founded and run by clinicians. I am delighted to have a fantastic team to support the UK business in its next phase of growth."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Value of average insurance fraud jumped 20% in 2022

iPipeline taps Jon Finley as business development director

More on PMI

Bupa extends internship programme for disabled young people
PMI

Bupa extends internship programme for disabled young people

In partnership with Career Ready

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 August 2023 • 1 min read
Nuffield Health names two non-executive directors
PMI

Nuffield Health names two non-executive directors

Experience in financial management

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 August 2023 • 1 min read
Neil Thompson, Product Development and Training Manager
PMI

Partner Insight: PMI - Bringing Affordable Healthcare to the Masses

With a struggling NHS in need of support, the private medical insurance sector can help make healthcare more accessible.

National Friendly
clock 09 August 2023 • 4 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling

The August 2023 episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from the protection space.

COVER
clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

"The move to protection has allowed me to do more of what I enjoy"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 August 2023 • 7 min read
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?
Critical Illness

40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2023 • 7 min read