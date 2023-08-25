Scan.com names Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director

Tuckey has 13 years of experience across the healthcare ecosystem, which she used to build Scan.com's UK business.

Her promotion to managing director follows a series of internal promotions and external hires to support Scan.com's next phase of growth in the UK and US markets, with the business now comprising 50 employees.

In April, Scan.com raised $12 (£9.66 milllion) through a Series A round co-led by Aviva Ventures, Simplyhealth Ventures, YZR Capital, Oxford Capital and Triple Point Ventures, with Forefront Venture Partners participating.

The investment was made to develop bespoke products and integrations for UK insurers and improve access to diagnostic imaging and medical screening exams, through Scan.com's consumer facing marketplace and application programming interface (API).

At the time of the investment, Scan.com noted the capital will also support its growth plans in the US as it plans to expand into five additional US states and secure enterprise contracts with payers and digital health platforms.

Meanwhile, Scan.com has also promoted Carl Fawkes to chief financial officer and Clare Mullen to vice president of people from head of people and talent to support its next growth stage.

Charlie Bullock, chief executive and co-founder of Scan.com, commented: "Today marks a turning point for Scan.com. With 50 employees now on our team, we are geared up to continue our successful growth in the USA and UK markets.

"While my co-founder Oliver Knight and I are laser-focused on scaling the US business, we are delighted to appoint Dr Lizzie Tuckey as managing director to lead our UK operations."

Tuckey said: "Scan.com is a purpose-led healthcare organisation. Our number one goal is to get patients faster access to diagnostics and the company is founded and run by clinicians. I am delighted to have a fantastic team to support the UK business in its next phase of growth."