iPipeline taps Jon Finley as business development director

Finley will lead the platform across the pensions, savings and investment markets, and in the protection market where 35% of new protection business is currently written by providers using the platform, iPipeline detailed.

Finley has over 31 years of industry experience and he joins from software company Dunstan Thomas where he oversaw business development for pensions and platforms.

Previously, he gained product development and sales experience at technology firms Iress, Misys, Synaptic Systems and Majesco.

Finley has also held roles as a mortgage broker, bancassurer, and an independent financial adviser (IFA).

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, commented that Finley has understanding of the needs of consumers, advisers and product providers, and has a range of relationships across the industry.

"Jon's knowledge and experience of identifying and deploying technology to improve efficiency, innovation, and the customer experience will be hugely beneficial to both providers and the advisers they serve," Yates said.

Finley added: "My new role with iPipeline will enable me to harness my experience and my understanding of operational issues and pinch points for both providers and distributors to drive a successful digital evolution."