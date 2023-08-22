Finalise LTA abolition rules by October, warns ACA

In its response to HMRC's LTA abolition consultation, the ACA said it believed October was a "key point" for the practicality of the measure, which was announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his Spring Budget earlier this year.

The ACA noted it was critical for the government to have finalised key policy decisions and for the core legislation to reflect those decisions to be drafted by the October deadline. It also noted there should be a window for consultation to ensure any prospective new legislation and policy decisions are "fit for purpose".

The ACA warned if the government fails to meet this deadline, it could result in members being forced to make premature decisions concerning their pensions, without being aware of the relevant information.

The association also said if the government does not meet the October deadline, it could result in additional costs to schemes and put pressure on their resources since it would be unlikely schemes would have the requisite time to update their processes and the letters sent to members who are on the cusp of receiving the new allowances.

It added for members impacted by the new allowances, there could be additional manual calculations required which would put additional costs on schemes.

The ACA also said there could be "unintended outcomes" which would be "out of line with policy intent".

ACA chair, Steven Taylor, said: "The speed of the consultation, the fact that comments will have been gathered while some elements are likely to change or may not have yet been published, means that the industry will not have been able to consider the whole picture - let alone our usual measured line by line checks - so errors are likely to slip through.

"We expect that some aspects of the legislation will not operate as intended - but that this will only be discovered when the measures are put into practice."