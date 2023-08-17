BIBA launches SmartBroker facility for members

The facility, launched with customer lifecycle intelligence (CLI) platform FullCircl, was designed to help brokers with precision, deliver tailored outreach at scale, improve underwriting submissions, increase client retention, and cultivate existing books of business efficiently and cost-effectively, BIBA detailed.

Smartbroker uses FullCircl's proprietary graph technology which matches data points from official and premium third-party sources.

These data points can be integrated via an application programming interface into software companies Acturis and Salesforce, and other workflow and operational platforms.

The data can also be accessed through the FullCircl SmartBroker web-based application.

Ashleigh Gwilliam, insurance success director at FullCircl, commented that SmartBroker provides access to the "most comprehensive" and up-to-date information throughout the life of a customer.

"SmartBroker improves business performance, enables faster and more accurate decision making, and differentiated client experiences, delivering the same return on investment no matter the size of the business," she said.

FullCircl SmartBroker is available to BIBA members at a discounted rate and on a subscription basis with special terms for BIBA members.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at BIBA, commented the new facility will help its members tackle some of their biggest challenges.

"The SmartBroker platform is the culmination of close collaboration between BIBA and FullCircl, we believe it will deliver meaningful opportunities to drive growth across our member base," Hallam said.

Gwilliam added: "Insights surfaced by processing vast amounts of information on UK companies, and delivered through a simple web application, creates a powerful tool for brokers to have at their disposal."