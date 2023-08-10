National advice firm LEBC Group enters administration﻿

The asset transfer has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after an "extensive consultation" and the two businesses will amalgamate into one single business going forward.

All LEBC staff and clients are expected to be transferred to Aspira with immediate effect.

Insolvency practitioners from FRP Advisory have been appointed by LEBC Group to handle the process.

Customers' underlying pension and investment assets remain unaffected by this process.

Meanwhile, LEBC and Aspira chief executive Derek Miles, who joined in November last year, will remain in the role alongside other senior managers.

Miles said: "This FCA-agreed combination is a logical consolidation of the two businesses' expertise and will provide an enhanced proposition for our clients and their customers.

"All LEBC staff and personnel will be incorporated into Aspira, with the shared management team unchanged.

"I look forward to leading the combined company as we continue to provide high-quality advice to our expanded client base."

Aspira said the combination will provide pensions and investment advice to more than 1,600 corporate entities and over 15,000 individuals with circa £4 billion of assets under advice.