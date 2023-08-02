One in four WeCare users seeking mental health support: Canada Life

The provider surveyed 2,100 patients post consultation and found that among the cases for mental health, 59% were women and 41% were men, while 19% of these cases were no longer classified as requiring further support based on clinical definitions.

Overall, demand for virtual services including GP consultations, mental health, nutrition, and second medical opinions were up by over one quarter (27%) last year.

For GP appointments, over half (54%) of users avoided taking time off work due to the consultation, and a further 27% experienced a "swifter" return to the workplace than initially expected, Canada Life detailed.

More than half (54%) of members received care from their own homes and required no further medical intervention.

Following a consultation with the virtual GP, other patients were asked to attend follow-up consultations with GPs (24%), received specialist referrals (17%) and were directed to A&E or emergency department in their local NHS hospital (5%).

Ian Ranger, head of claims and medical underwriting at Canada Life group insurance, said it is positive to see the impact that WeCare had on reducing staff absences in the workplace and getting employees back into the workplace last year.

"However, as we recreate a new norm following the pandemic, we are now starting to see the legacy from the psychological impact on our nation," Ranger commented.

"While it's reassuring to see such a positive contribution that this service is having on individuals' lives, it's also a stark reminder that mental health does not discriminate and can impact anyone."