Half of advisers expect profit drop due to Consumer Duty

The research, conducted by Boring Money, found that just 5% believed their profitability will increase, while 46% expected it to stay the same.

The research indicated that advisers didn't see a business opportunity in Consumer Duty, Quilter noted, as turnover is also expected to decrease for advisers (24%). Meanwhile, just 8% expected turnover to increase, although two thirds (63%) said it will stay the same.

The average cost to businesses for Consumer Duty compliance was calculated at £18,161, with a median of £7,500. For those in a network, expected costs were £15,076, while those who are directly authorised expected costs of £19,934.

Expected costs varied depending on the size of the firm; sole traders expected costs of just £4,925 to comply, compared to £93,325 for those with 21 advisers or more.

John Kerr, advice recruitment director at Quilter Financial Planning, said advisers should seek support externally amid fears of the cost implication of Consumer Duty.

"Providers and suppliers have lots of resources out there for advisers to help them through this period of change, while looking to outsource elements of the value chain can ease the heavy lifting," he commented.

"The Consumer Duty needn't be a drag on your business. Cleaning up and tailoring the customer experience more can be a great way to not only increase customer satisfaction, but also prompt positive reviews and referrals. While there may be some upfront cost now, this will hopefully come to fruition over the long-term."