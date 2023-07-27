FCA and other regulators scrap £10k compensation cap

After considering feedback from their consultation, the regulators have removed the proposal that no compensatory payment relating to a financial loss will exceed £10,000, save in exceptional circumstances.

The new scheme will apply from 1 November 2023. Complaints made prior to this date will be considered under the existing scheme.

The regulators claim the revised scheme provides clarity around what people can expect when they complain, making it more "transparent and user-friendly".

They confirmed that they will consider making a discretionary payment in recognition of financial loss if they have made a clear and significant error, and they are the sole or primary cause of that financial loss.

As part of the revised scheme, the regulators have increased the levels of discretionary compensatory payments for non-financial loss and provided more clarity on eligibility.

The appropriateness of these levels will be reviewed every two years and the regulators believe these changes balance the statutory immunity of the regulators provided by Parliament against the need to make compensatory payments when at fault.