Quarter of adults have low levels of confidence in managing money: FCA

According to the latest version of the FCA's Financial Lives Survey, published yesterday (26 July), 8.4 million adults rated their confidence in working with numbers as 'low' and had ‘poor' to ‘moderate' financial numeracy, the FCA noted.

Almost two thirds (63%) of those who gave themselves low scores on confidence in working with numbers also gave themselves low scores on confidence in managing money, with just 10% giving high scores for it.

Overall, 38% of adults rated their knowledge of financial matters as low, which is unchanged from 2020.

Adults who had low confidence in working with numbers were less likely to engage with financial services and products, as just over half (56%) ‘always' or ‘usually' shopped around for insurance products, compared to 73% of adults who were ‘highly confident' in working with numbers.

Specifically, women (49%) were "substantially" more likely to be over‑confident in their financial numeracy than men (35%), the FCA detailed, and were more likely to be overwhelmed (20%) than male respondents (11%).

Other groups more likely to be overwhelmed by financial numeracy were young adults aged 18‑24 (24%), Black adults (27%), and adults with no formal qualifications (33%).

When it came to costs, nearly one quarter (20%) of UK adults disagreed that they have a reasonable understanding of how much financial products and services cost, totalling 10.8 million individuals.

Women (24%) were more likely than men (17%) to say they did not have a good understanding of how much financial products and services cost, as were adults aged 18‑24 and those aged 75+, compared with those aged 25‑74.

For adults who were digitally excluded (those who ‘never' or ‘very rarely' use the internet, or those who use the internet occasionally but rate their ability to use it as ‘poor' or ‘bad'), almost two thirds (61%) said their knowledge about financial matters is low.

Additionally, 43% of digitally excluded adults were not confident in managing their money, and 44% were not confident in working with numbers when they need to in everyday life.

"Around 52 million UK adults use financial services, so it's essential that we understand their diverse experiences," Nisha Arora, FCA director for cross-cutting policy and strategy, wrote in the report foreword.

"As the cost of living increased, the number of UK adults with low financial resilience increased by a million from 11.9 million in February 2020 to 12.9 million in May 2022."