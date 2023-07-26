More than 2.5 million people economically inactive: ONS

Mental health issues and musculoskeletal conditions were the main causes for economic inactivity, as over 1.35 million (53%) people reported depression, bad nerves or anxiety in the first quarter of 2023.

Over 1 million people reported depression, bad nerves or anxiety as a secondary health condition rather than their primary one, although these were "highly prevalent" for adults who gave their main health conditions as mental illness (56%) and chest or breathing problem (57%), the ONS detailed.

Additionally, 1.35 million people who were inactive due to long-term sickness cited musculoskeletal issues as their main health condition, and over 70% reported that they had more than one type of musculoskeletal condition.

Other common reasons people were inactive due to long-term sickness were problems with legs or feet which grew by 29% to 1.08 million people, and problems with back or neck which grew 28% to 955,378.

Overall, more than one third (38%) of those economically inactive reported having five or more health conditions, up from 34% in 2019, which the ONS said suggests that many have interlinked and complex health issues.

There has been an increase of 277,000 individuals (42%) reporting five or more health conditions between 2019 and 2023, totalling 937,000 adults in 2023.

Specifically, a larger proportion of people reported five or more health conditions for both the youngest and oldest who are long-term sick; 23% of those aged 16-34 reported five or more health conditions in 2023 compared to 17% in 2019, and 46% of those aged 50-64 years reported the same, compared to 41% in 2019.

Brett Hill, head of health and protection at Broadstone, commented: "Chronic health conditions are increasingly prevalent throughout the UK as those suffering from long-term conditions face difficulties accessing diagnoses and treatment.

"This deterioration of health is a major headwind for the UK economy as businesses battle a drain on staff and productivity. It means employers are ramping up their investment in healthcare options from private medical insurance to the provision of greater support services like virtual GPs to keep their workforce healthy."

While the government has identified poor workplace health and long term sickness as "significant factors holding back the UK economy", Hill said it needs to be bolder in encouraging employers to invest in the full range of healthcare options to keep employees healthy and at work.

Ian Ranger, head of claims and medical underwriting at Canada Life, added that although hybrid working has benefits, we may now be seeing some of the more negative side effects as we're moving and interacting less since the pandemic, and the cost of living crisis is making maintaining wellbeing a "real challenge."

Remote working means it can be harder for many employers to detect signs of illness, Ranger added, which leads to a risk of employees being signed off work for longer periods.

"Workplace insurers can play a vital role in helping people back to work, and hopefully in due course, help drive these numbers down. For example, early intervention services (with access to in-house registered nurses) can be a great way to assist both employer and employee," he stated.

"Ultimately though, it must be a shared responsibility of the employer, insurer and the individual. We should not assume that remote working is without negatives and collectively as individuals, should we fall ill, try to seek help as early as possible."