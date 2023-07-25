LifeSearch becomes exclusive advice arm for Neilson

240 protection advisers to support Neilson

LifeSearch has announced that it will become the advisory arm of life insurance provider Neilson Financial Services as part of a new exclusive partnership.

Through the deal, 240 fully regulated protection advisers from LifeSearch will support Neilson's customers through its owned and operated brands including Smart Insurance, Post Office, British Seniors and Cover Today.

LifeSearch detailed it will support customers who are seeking guidance and advice along their protection journey, as well as customers who may have health issues or don't meet Neilson's product criteria but there is a "definite" protection need.

Rob Clarkson, managing director at Neilson, said the partnership will ensure the provider's customers are given "every opportunity to secure the protection they need."

Neilson Financial Services joins a range of large and small partners that LifeSearch already works with, including Which?, CompareTheMarket, MoneySuperMarket, PensionBee, Royal London, Lloyds Banking Group, MoneySavingExpert and Zurich.

Debbie Kennedy, LifeSearch chief executive, commented: "While the digital journey is critical in today's protection market, advice is still paramount.

"Our 25-year track record of delivering high-quality specialist advice will ensure protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed."

