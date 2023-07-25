DAs more worried about Consumer Duty costs than networked peers﻿

Nearly one third (32%) of financial advisers are anticipating their customer fees will rise, while over half (55%) of advisers expect their fees to remain the same, according to Quilter research gathered by Boring Money.

Just 9% expect the cost of fees to drop in the face of Consumer Duty.

The research also found that nearly half (44%) of advisers may feel forced to increase customer fees to maintain profitability, while only 5% expect profitability to increase as a result of the regulation.

Quilter commercial proposition director Jenny Davidson said: "The implementation of the Consumer Duty has provided a useful reminder to advisers to evaluate their offerings and importantly price their services accordingly for different client segments.

"The fact that almost a third of advisers are saying that fees will likely increase may be a reflection of the costs associated with adapting to fulfil the requirements of the Duty, particularly where those costs are borne without wider network support.

"Increasingly, advisers are favouring a more flexible approach to fees models to tailor for the needs of individual clients or client segments, and the facilitation of tiered adviser charging on platforms is playing a significant role in this."